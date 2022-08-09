Video: 5 tips to improve your bird photography

OM System Ambassador Emilie Talpin has created a new video for B&H that delivers five tips to help improve your bird photography. Let's get right into it. The first tip is to "find your bird." Talpin means you must research before venturing out to do bird photography. You need to figure out where the bird you want to photograph lives, understand its behavior and learn where you should go to give yourself the best chance at a nice photo. Talpin uses two apps, eBird and BirdsEye to help her learn more about what birds she can photograph in certain locations and specific times during the year. If you're traveling, be sure to ask locals for information.

The second tip is to "make eye contact" with your subject. The eyes are an important part of any wildlife subject and create a connection between the viewer and the animal. Once a bird's eye is in the frame, focus on it. Many cameras, like the OM System cameras Talpin uses, include eye-detect autofocus and sometimes even artificial intelligence to detect and track birds and other wildlife in the frame.

In a similar spirit, the third tip is to know your camera like the back of your hand. You must understand your camera's autofocus modes and features, plus know how to change settings in the field quickly. If you're photographing a moving bird, you may need a faster shutter speed than if you're photographing a stationary target. Knowing which mode to use and how to change basic camera settings is critical for success.

To learn about the other two tips, watch Talpin's video above.

(Via B&H)