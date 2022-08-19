Video: Timelapse photography tips and how to overcome common challenges

Professional photographer and Panasonic Lumix Global Ambassador Shiv Verma delivered a presentation at B&H Optic about timelapse photography and Verma's techniques for capturing timelapse photography that visually showcases the passage of time. The presentation also discusses common mistakes photographers make when doing timelapse photography, ideas for subjects, composition techniques and camera equipment.

At its core, timelapse photography allows you to create a video that showcases long-term events over a relatively short period. For example, if you capture 1,000 images at a 5-second interval, you'll capture photos for 83 minutes. If you produce a video at 30 frames per second, this 83-plus minutes of recording will be condensed to about half a minute. Over that span, you could capture images of a sunset from start to finish. By the way, a day-to-night or night-to-day timelapse is called a "Holy Grail timelapse."

To create a great timelapse video, you must understand your camera equipment, exposure and general photographic techniques. You must also be proficient with editing and post-processing. As Verma says, timelapse photography requires a lot of patience and commitment.

While Verma is a Lumix Ambassador, he's quick to point out that you can use just about any camera you want, as long as it has intervalometer capabilities – meaning it's capable of frame-by-frame capture. Many cameras include built-in time-lapse tools to help you. You want to use a good lens, but it doesn't need to have autofocus or stabilization. In fact, you will be using manual settings, including focus. Just like with many other genres of photography, having neutral density and circular polarizing filters is a good idea, especially ND filters, because shutter speed control is important.

A stable tripod is critical since you'll be capturing many images from a single perspective. You do not want your camera to shake or move during your timelapse sequence. While you may want to incorporate some sort of camera slider for panning timelapse shots, the primary point is that you must control camera movement. You'll also need to consider external power sources if you're doing a long-duration timelapse.

In Verma's presentation above, he covers additional topics like light, exposure duration, the math you must do for timelapse photography, framing and the importance of planning. He also discusses the Holy Grail timelapse technique and animation/motion control.

To see more from Shiv Verma, visit his website and follow him on Instagram. You can see more videos from B&H by clicking here.

(Via B&H)