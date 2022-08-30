Tamron announces its first lens for Nikon Z mount, the compact 70-300mm F4.5-6.3 Di III RXD tele-zoom

Tamron has announced the development of its first lens for the Nikon Z system, the 70-300mm F4.5-6.3 Di III RXD (Model A047). It's among the first autofocus lenses for Z cameras that aren't made by Nikon, joining a handful of prime lenses made by TTArtisans, Viltrox and Yongnuo.

Among telephoto zoom lenses that reach 300mm, the Tamron 70-300mm F4.5-6.3 is the world's smallest and lightest telephoto zoom lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras. It weighs just 581 grams (20.5 ounces). The lens is under 150 millimeters (5.9 inches) long, and its max diameter is 77mm (3 in.). Tamron writes, "Easier than ever before, photographers can now experience the compression effects and limited depth-of-field unique to a real telephoto lens. This lens is also ideal for users who want to reduce the weight of their luggage or lighten their load on nature walks." The lens is well-suited to various subjects, including portraiture, wildlife and travel photography.

The Tamron 70-300mm F4.5-6.3 Di III RXD includes 15 elements organized across 10 groups. Among these elements, there's a specialized Low Dispersion (LD) element that suppresses axial chromatic aberration. The new zoom lens incorporates Tamron's Broad-Band Anti-Reflection (BBAR) coating.

As for autofocus, the lens uses Tamron's Rapid eXtra-silent stepping Drive (RXD) system. The AF system promises "very fast and accurate autofocus operation" and is "exceedingly quiet." Tamron didn't provide close-focus information, but the lens is practically identical to the Tamron 70-300mm F4.5-6.3 Di III RXD lens for Sony mirrorless cameras, so we expect the minimum focus distance to be the same at 0.8 meters (31.5 in.).

The Tamron 70-300mm F4.5-6.3 Di III RXD is expected to ship this autumn. Pricing hasn't been provided, but the existing 70-300mm F4.5-6.3 Di III RXD lens for Sony is priced at $550, so it's safe to expect the new Nikon Z version to have a similar price.