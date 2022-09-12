Nikon announces its first Nikon Z lens trade-up bonus event – Get up to $200 bonus trade-in value toward select Z lenses

Nikon has announced a limited-time "Nikon Z lens trade-up event" to provide photographers an additional $100-200 in trade-in value toward select Nikkor Z lenses.

Nikon has done many trade-in promotions for its F mount lenses, but this is the company's first Z lens trade-up event. Starting today, customers can trade in their operating camera or lens to receive up to an extra $200 bonus, on top of what the gear is typically worth.

Many Nikon Z lenses are eligible for the event. The full list includes:

Of these lenses, the only two with a $200 trade-up and save promotion bonus are the Z 24-70mm F2.8 S and the Z 70-200mm F2.8 VR S. The rest of the lenses come with a $100 trade-in bonus on top of the trade-in amount. As you can see, many Z lenses are included. The most notable omissions are the two macro lenses and Nikon's latest Z telephoto lenses, like the Z 100-400mm F4.5-5.6 VR S and the Z 400mm F4.5 VR S.

To begin your trade-in process, visit this dedicated Nikon Z trade-in page. You can also take advantage of the promotion through authorized Nikon dealers. The promotion ends on October 2.