Fujifilm announces Instax Mini 12 camera with new design and functionality

Fujifilm has announced a new Instax camera, the Instax Mini 12. The Instax Mini 12 carries over the main features of its predecessor, 2020's Instax Mini 11, but sports a new look and enhanced functionality.

The most obvious change is the look of the camera. The Instax Mini 12 has what Fujifilm describes as "an airy, cloud-like, and almost 'inflated' design." It has rounded corners and bulbous elements. It's like Instax meets the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man from Ghostbusters. The Instax Mini 12 comes in an assortment of soft, pastel colors, including blossom pink, mint green, clay white, lilac purple, and pastel blue.

The Instax Mini 12 delivers more than a facelift. The camera includes exciting new features, including parallax correction, automatic flash control, and a multi-function twist lens. The parallax correction aligns the camera's viewfinder with the lens when using the included close-up mode, which minimizes object shifts and results in a centered photo. The automatic flash control promises to optimize image quality in bright or low light situations. The multi-function lens allows users to power the camera on/off and access the close-up mode just by twisting the lens.

"The Instax Mini 12 instant camera features a unique new design and a variety of appealing new color options," said Bing Liem, president, Imaging Division, Fujifilm North America Corporation. "It includes many of our consumers’ favorite features from the prior Mini 11 model, along with some new advancements that are sure to enhance our users’ photographic experience. We’re always impressed with the incredible creativity of our consumers, and we can’t wait to see what they create with the Mini 12!"

Alongside the new Mini 12, the Fujifilm Instax team has also announced a free downloadable smartphone app, Instax Up! The app allows Instax users to digitally scan, import, organize, and store their photos in one place, no matter the Instax film camera or printer they use. Of course, the analog print aspect of Instax cameras is a large part of its appeal, but users may still want to preserve digital versions of their Instax photos. That's where Instax Up! comes in.

"Solutions like our Instax Up! App keep our consumers connected, engaged, and informed,” said Ashley Reeder Morgan, vice president, Consumer Marketing, Fujifilm North America Corporation. “Instax Up! will enable our users to organize, archive, and share their Instax photos with ease, helping preserve their special memories and inspiring them to create more.”

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 will be available in mid-March for a suggested retail price of $79.95 ($99.99 CAD).