Nikon Z6 III Gets First Major Firmware Update With New Features and Enhancements

Nikon has rolled out Firmware 2.00 for the Nikon Z6 III, marking the first major update for its mid-tier full-frame mirrorless camera. The update brings several significant improvements, including enhanced subject detection, automatic capture functionality, C2PA image provenance support, and more.

Launched last year, the Z6 III has quickly become one of Nikon’s most popular models thanks to its balance of versatile stills performance and strong video capabilities. With this new firmware, Nikon aims to make the camera an even more capable tool for both enthusiasts and professionals.

Key Features of Firmware 2.00

New Bird Subject Detection Mode

Firmware 2.00 introduces a dedicated bird detection mode that improves autofocus tracking for birds in flight. The Z6 III can now lock onto subjects with greater precision, even when shooting against complex or busy backgrounds, giving wildlife photographers sharper and more reliable results.

Focus Limiter Function

Borrowed from the Nikon Z8, the update adds a customizable Focus Limiter that allows users to set a defined shooting distance range. This reduces hunting and improves autofocus speed, especially when shooting fast-moving subjects or in cluttered environments.

Pre-Release Capture Enhancements

The Pre-Release Capture mode now supports JPEG Fine quality selection, allowing photographers to capture high-quality images one second before fully pressing the shutter button. This feature is particularly useful for action, sports, and wildlife photography where timing is critical.

Auto Capture Mode

Firmware 2.00 also brings Auto Capture, a feature first introduced in the Nikon Z9 and Z8. This lets photographers set conditions for automatic shooting based on subject detection, direction of movement, or shooting distance. The feature can be used as a camera trap and integrates seamlessly with Nikon’s USB-to-Ethernet data transfer capabilities, making it ideal for wildlife and remote setups.

C2PA Image Authenticity Support

The update introduces the Nikon Authenticity Service, a C2PA-compatible image provenance system designed for journalists, professionals, and organizations that require verified imagery.

Photographers can request digital certificates to embed within their camera.

Captured images receive a secure digital signature stored in the metadata.

This verifies the capture time, location, and authenticity of images while tracking any edits made using C2PA-compliant software.

This feature integrates directly with Nikon Imaging Cloud, offering better transparency for creators and consumers alike.

Other Improvements

Firmware 2.00 also introduces several usability and workflow updates, including:

Automatic monitor display control to disable the eye sensor when using the vari-angle screen (a first for the Z series).

Ability to exit zoom view in manual focus mode with a half-press of the shutter.

Pixel Shift shooting can now be combined with AE and focus bracketing.

A new Recall Settings function for faster configuration changes.

USB streaming support without the need for additional software.

Easier firmware updating via Nikon Imaging Cloud.

Where to Download Nikon Z6 III Firmware 2.00

Firmware version 2.00 for the Nikon Z6 III is available now as a free download through the Nikon Download Center.