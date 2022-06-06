Video: The art of travel photography with Nikon Ambassador Deborah Sandidge

As part of the lead-up to its Optic 2022 event, which offers in-person and virtual learning opportunities for outdoor and travel photographers and videographers, B&H hosted a fantastic presentation by Nikon Ambassador Deborah Sandidge. She's a professional photographer specializing in world travel photography. Her portfolio includes many excellent images, including specialized long exposure and infrared photography.

In the nearly 80-minute presentation below, Sandidge talks extensively about the art and technique of travel photography. The first part of the presentation focuses on art and technique, while the second part of the video is more about traveling near and far in general.

As for essential gear, beyond the obvious camera and lens(es), you should travel with a tripod, an L bracket body plate, cable release, neutral density filters, extra batteries and memory cards. Unsurprisingly, Sandidge shoots with Nikon equipment, including a Nikon Z9 mirrorless camera. Sandidge uses a lot of amazing Nikon glass, including the 500mm PF (F mount), 70-200mm F2.8, 105mm F2.8 Macro, 24-70mm F2.8, 14-24mm F2.8 and 50mm F2.8 Macro. The L bracket plate is beneficial because it makes it easy to switch your camera from landscape to portrait orientation without fiddling with your tripod. It's a worthwhile investment for anyone who regularly uses a tripod.

Sandidge frequently photographs early in the morning. She recommends arriving at a location an hour before sunrise, setting up and waiting for the "beautiful light." If you're going to navigate an area and set up a shot while it's still dark, it's helpful to be familiar with the area. If you can scout an area the day before, you should do it. Of course, when traveling, you're sometimes on a tight schedule, so it's not always possible to fully scout an area ahead of time.

In the full video above, Sandidge shares many of her images and discusses different artistic and technical topics for each. There are many ways to be creative with your photography, and you're sure to pick up a few interesting new ideas in the presentation.

To see more of Deborah Sandidge's work, visit her website and follow her on Instagram.

For more information on B&H's Optic 2022 event, click here.

(Via B&H)