DxO announces PureRAW 3: New update improves the already excellent raw processing software

DxO has announced PureRAW 3, the newest version of DxO's excellent raw photo enhancement software. Built upon DeepPRIME XD technology, the major update to PureRAW offers photographers more control, an improved user interface, and a smoother workflow.

The backbone of PureRAW 3 and its impressive raw processing is DxO DeepPRIME XD. By using a larger neural network than DeepPRIME, DeepPRIME XD promises "better detail, improved color accuracy, and smoother, noise-free bokeh when shooting at even the highest ISO levels." When using DeepPRIME XD, photographers can expect improvements of more than 2.5 stops in noise performance. That's significant.

Noise reduction is performed simultaneously with demosaicing during raw conversion, resulting in better image quality. DeepPRIME XD can also help improve the dynamic range of an image, allowing for more flexibility when working with photos shot in challenging lighting conditions. We will be doing a hands-on review of PureRAW 3 soon, but based on our prior experience with DxO DeepPRIME XD technology, the performance promises to be excellent.

"DeepPRIME almost surprised us when we ﬁrst saw the results," explains DxO's VP of Marketing and Product Strategy, Jean-Marc Alexia. "We quickly realized that a larger neural network could boost performance, and that's what we've delivered with DeepPRIME XD. This technology pushes the boundaries even further, and DxO PureRAW 3 will revolutionize any photographer's images — and without disrupting their existing workﬂow."

DxO PureRAW 3 now includes a queue for large processing tasks. Users can edit and change the order of their queue.

Although DeepPRIME XD itself isn't new, with the release of PureRAW 3, it now processes raw files shot on Fujifilm X-Trans image sensors. DxO's all-in-one raw image editor, PhotoLab, recently added support for X-Trans cameras in version 6.4, but this feature wasn't added to PureRAW 2.

PureRAW 3 improves more control over image quality and lens corrections. The updated user interface offers options for levels of lens softness correction, plus the ability for photographers to toggle vignetting and chromatic aberration corrections. Additionally, photographers can access the full image area, even when areas are typically cut off due to lens distortion correction.

While DxO's lens corrections are among the best in the industry, users can now adjust their strength and toggle them on/off when using PureRAW 3. The software promises more control than ever.

DxO PureRAW has already offered photographers many different workflow options, including use as a standalone app, plug-in within competing software such as Adobe Lightroom, and as a right-click option within macOS Finder or the Windows File Explorer. With version 3.0, PureRAW now allows users to create multiple queues when processing large batches of images, complete with the ability to edit and reorder queue lists. The software now allows photographers to export their images in TIFF format alongside existing JPEG and Linear DNG (raw) options.

DxO PureRAW 3 is available now for $129 for new users. Upgrades are available at a discounted price. A free trial is also available. For purchasing information or to try PureRAW 3 now, visit DxO.