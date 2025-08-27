Sony Releases New Firmware for FX3, FX3A, and FX30 Cinema Cameras

Sony has released a new firmware update for the FX3, FX3A, and FX30 cinema cameras, adding a refreshed interface, expanded monitoring options, and support for external Blackmagic RAW recording via HDMI. The update is available now and free to download.

The firmware versions are:

FX3 (ILME-FX3) – Version 7.00

FX3A (ILME-FX3A) – Version 2.00

FX30 (ILME-FX30) – Version 6.00

Read This Before Updating

Before diving into the list of new features, Sony has an important note for anyone updating from older firmware:

For the Sony FX3, if you’re updating from Ver. 2.02 or earlier, you’ll need to first install Ver. 2.04 or Ver. 2.05 before moving up to Ver. 7.00. Skipping this step will cause an error and prevent the update from completing.

For the FX30, if you’re updating from Ver. 1.02 or earlier, you’ll need to update to Ver. 1.05 first, and then upgrade to Ver. 6.00. Attempting to install Ver. 6.00 directly will also result in an error.

Sony recommends double-checking your current firmware version before starting the process to avoid update failures.

A New Interface and Better Monitoring Tools

The highlight of the update is the addition of the BIG6 home screen, borrowed from Sony’s higher-end cinema cameras like the FX2. It gives users a larger, cleaner, and more readable overview of shooting settings and configurations.

For filmmakers using anamorphic lenses, Sony has also added 1.5x and 1.6x de-squeeze options, making it easier to monitor framing while shooting. Manual focus shooters will benefit as well, thanks to the addition of Focus Magnifier and Auto Magnifier when using the Bright Monitoring feature.

Blackmagic RAW Recording and Other Upgrades

The firmware also enables RAW video output via HDMI, unlocking support for external Blackmagic RAW recording on compatible Blackmagic Design devices.

Other key improvements include:

A Fixed/Variable mode for directly setting frame rates without switching to S&Q mode

Automatic recognition of USB-LAN adapters for faster network setup

ND filter density data now included in video metadata

Direct uploads to Sony Creators’ Cloud using OK/NG/KEEP clip flags

FTP transfer filtering based on clip flags

Better integration with the Monitor & Control app

Dropping older Wi-Fi security protocols like WPA and WEP in favor of WPA2 and WPA3

General performance and stability improvements

Downloading the Update

All three new firmware updates are available free of charge and can be downloaded directly from the Sony Support website. Alternatively, you can install the update using the Sony Creators’ App, available on both the App Store and Google Play.