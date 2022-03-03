Video: What gear does wildlife photographer Kristi Odom take into the field?

Nikon Ambassador Kristi Odom has started a new wildlife photography video series with B&H. Odom is a proud member of the International League of Conservation Photographers.

Below, you can see a brief trailer for the wildlife photography series released last month. There will be a total of four episodes released weekly, starting today. The first episode is all about Odom's photography gear. On March 10, B&H will release Odom's video on researching wildlife and how to stay safe when photographing wild animals. Odom will also talk about ensuring that wildlife stays safe, as that's critically important. The next week, the focus will be on camera settings and how to capture more creative wildlife photos. Finally, the series wraps on March 24 with a video about editing your wildlife photographs. Odom will cover her post-processing workflow in that video and offer helpful tips for bringing out the best in your wildlife shots.

As a Nikon Ambassador, it's no surprise that Odom's kit is full of high-end Nikon cameras and lenses. The video below shows how Odom packed her gear for a trip to Yellowstone National Park. For cameras, she included Nikon's new flagship professional mirrorless camera, the Z9, and also the excellent Nikon Z7 II.

For glass, Odom packed many Nikon lenses and teleconverters. For long lenses, Odom included a Nikon AF-S 500mm F5.6E PF ED VR lens for F mount, which she adapts to her Z cameras using the new Nikon FTZ II Mount Adapter. Odom also packed the Nikkor Z 100-400mm F4.5-5.6 VR S lens, a native Z lens. Along with that lens, she included a Nikon Z 1.4x and Nikon Z 2x teleconverter. Odom also packed the Nikkor Z 20mm F1.8 S and the Nikkor Z 105mm F2.8 VR S Macro.

In addition to discussing her photo gear selection, Odom talks about additional accessories and clothing that she packed for the trip. A wildlife photographer should never be without extra batteries and accessories for dust removal.

Next week, we'll share Odom's next video about researching wildlife and staying safe in the field. To see more from Kristi Odom, visit her website and follow her on Instagram.

(Via B&H)